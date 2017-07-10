Kieran Gibbs and Lucas Perez have taken a step closer to leaving Arsenal after being left out of the club's pre-season tour to Australia and China. The 25-man squad is also without goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and full-backs Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson, all of whom could be set to leave The Emirates Stadium this summer.

New signings Alexandre Lacazette and Saed Kolasinac are in line to make their Gunners debut on the trip after being included in the group. Contract rebel Mesut Ozil is also selected despite entering the final 12 months of his deal and there is also a place for striker Olivier Giroud who has been linked with a move to Everton.

Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin are currently on holiday having been involved in the Confederations Cup and the Under-21 European Championships respectively, though both players have been heavily linked with leaving Arsenal this summer. David Ospina is one of three goalkeepers selected despite Fenerbahce being interested in the Colombia international.

But it is the list of absentees which makes for the most interesting reading and could provide an insight into Arsenal's transfer plans between now and the end of the summer window.

England international Gibbs is the highest profile omission as he continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United. The Toon are rumoured to be plotting a move for the left-back who made just 11 Premier League appearances last season but is valued at £15m.

Forward Perez only joined Arsenal last summer but his days with the north Londoners appear to be numbered. The 28-year-old made just two top flight starts in his maiden campaign in England and has spoken openly about a return to Spain with La Liga side Sevilla.

'Keeper Szczesny has spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma and is regarded as surplus to requirements at Arsenal having not played for them for 26 months. The Poland international is likely to remain in Italy for another year but is expected to join Champions League runners-up Juventus after Gianluigi Buffon confirmed the club's interest in the stopper.

The future of defenders Debuchy and Jenkinson looks similarly bleak with Arsene Wenger overlooking the pair a month on from reports from The Daily Telegraph that Arsenal are ready to consider offers for both players. The pair each made only one Premier League appearance each last term and while a constant stream of injuries has seen Debuchy remain, Jenkinson saw a move to Crystal Palace thwarted amid speculation over his financial demands.

Arsenal will play four matches on their tour to Australia and China this summer. The 13-time FA Cup winners start against Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney, before facing Bayern Munich in Shanghai and Chelsea in Beijing.