At least 16 people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of jewels from celebrity Kim Kardashian in France in October 2016, police have said. The reality TV star was in Paris to attend the city's fashion week when the incident occurred.

The news of the arrest came days after Kardashian opened up for the first time about the incident, revealing her fears that she was going to be killed by the assailants.

The mother-of-two recalled, during this season's Keeping Up With The Kardashians , the moment when five armed gunmen disguised as police officers burst into her hotel in Paris and robbed her at gunpoint.

"They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out," Kardashian, who is married to rapper Kanye West, said. "It makes me so upset to think about it."

The actress and model was tied up in the bathroom of her hotel room while the gunmen stole jewellery estimated to be worth as high as $11m (£8.5 million).

The robbers then left on bicycle, according to the investigation. The incident has been deemed as the largest jewellery robbery of an individual in France for the past 20 years.

Kardashian has remained largely silent in the months following the incident, during which her husband West cancelled his tour after reportedly suffering a breakdown.

Kardashian returned to social media earlier in January, posting pictures of her family on Instagram.