Kylie Jenner is teasing her fans with a possible baby bump on social media as rumors about the 20-year-old fashion diva expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, broke on 23 September.

The Life Of Kylie star posted two photos on Instagram on 24 September, which has sparked fan frenzy. In the first picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen with her best friend Jordyn Woods, at Malibu Wine Safaris - a vineyard tour and private zoo.

Jenner rests her hand on her waist, slightly lifting her baggy black sweatshirt to expose a glimpse of her stomach.

She captioned the post saying, "yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond." In the latter picture, she is accompanied by her friends in all white robes. "Mornings," she simply captioned the mirror selfie with a happy face emoji.

Kylie's 97.9 million followers are confused about her flat tummy and are debating whether or not she is pregnant.

One user asked, "Is she really pregnant? Or was it just a rumour?" another wrote, "I'm not seeing a bump." Another argued against her pregnant, saying, "If she 4 months she would be bigger."

"I think she's showing her stomach to prove she's not pregnant," noted a keen social media user, another sarcastically wrote, "Don't tell me you're pregnant please."

Meanwhile, some users believe that Jenner is expecting, a user noted that she is "trying to not look prego," in the photos. "Watched a few episodes of Life ofKylie last night and having kids was all she was going on about!" reads a comment.

Previously, multiple sources have reported that the 20-year-old is four months pregnant. According to TMZ, Kylie and Scott, who have been dating for five months, broke their baby news to friends earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim.

People Magazine too confirmed the make-up mogul's pregnancy news and quoted a source saying, "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!"