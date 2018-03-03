Stormi WebsterðŸ‘¼ðŸ¼ (Posted 3/3/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:26am PST

New mum Kylie Jenner has shared a video of her baby daughter Stormi on social media.

Posting the clip on Snapchat for her followers, she added the caption "My pretty girl."

New dad Travis Scott also shared a screenshot of his daughter on his Instagram account.

It's the first time Kylie has revealed her daughter's face having previously shared an image of her cradling the newborn.

Kylie had kept her pregnancy under wraps for the entire 9 months and later explained she wanted to experience motherhood for the first time away from the glare of the media.

The 20-year-old announced the arrival of her daughter with Travis Scott by posting a montage of clips which captured her pregnancy and the birth of Stormi.

The make-up mogul trademarked her daughter's name before her birth and has used it for her cosmetics range with pallettes such as Eye of the Storm and Calm Before the Storm and individual eyeshadows named Star Baby and Heaven Sent.

And while she has hired a team of nannies and assistants and has the support of Travis's family as well as the Kardashian clan, Kylie is reportedly a hands-on-mum who loves nothing more that holding her baby.

A source told People: "With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she's been a really, really great mom. She's incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She's always been very maternal."

Fans have shared their delight at the new video. One follower wrote: "Kylie posted a video of Stormi and I'm crying because she's beautiful."

Kylie's return to Snapchat, which she previously described as her "first love" comes just days after she publicly criticised the social network for its new changes.

"Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," Jenner tweeted late on Wednesday (21 February).

One single tweet from Kylie sent the company's shares plummeting, incurring losses of over $1 billion according to Bloomberg.