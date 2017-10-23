Liam Payne recently revealed what he thought about marriage to his girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy. The former One Direction star and the songstress have been dating for 18 months and share a seven-month-old son, Bear.

The Strip That Down singer was talking to Daily Star at the BBC Radio One Teen Awards, when he said, "I don't know if I'm the wedding-type of guy."

"Weddings feel a bit weird to me," the 24-year-old Payne said. "I don't know. Who knows? We'll see."

Payne's revelation comes after he referred to Cheryl as his "wife" and his "missus" in a number of interviews following the birth of their son.

Speaking about their son Bear, Payne told The Sun his priorities have shifted after becoming a father for the first time. He said he finds it difficult to leave his son at home while he is away on work.

"Having a steady base at home is the best thing ever and Bear is such a lovely, happy, bubbly child. Chilled parents, chilled baby," he said. "It's important for me and Cheryl to have our diaries in tune with each other so we can make sure our family time is prioritised."

"We're doing little two-week stints away from each other but it was the toughest thing leaving Bear this time," he continued. "He's a proper little character now, bless him, and he's a mini-me."

He added, "I get back and he's roaming around in his roamer. I say to Cheryl, 'You see it every day, but you wouldn't believe the changes in him, when I come home.' I was holding his little hand and I wanted to cry a little bit. It was really tough."