Being evicted from the Love Island villa is clearly not dampening the spirits of Jessica Shears, who has earned a reputation for her on-screen romps.

During her recent night-out at a London club, the 24-year-old model took steamy to another level and was pictured getting up close and personal with her female fans.

Following her newfound fame on the set of the hit ITV2 reality series, Shears appeared in high spirits as she cosied up to the women at the night club.

Some of the racy pictures from the night even showed her kissing and playfully groping her fans, all for some light-hearted fun.

Back in the house, however, Shears made headlines for her steamy romps with her villa lover Dom Lever.

Even though their relationship seemed to have been rocked by cheating rumours – Shears was alleged to have had sex with rival star Mike Thalassitis after being booted off the show – Lever has revealed plans of pursuing his romance with his Love Island lover.

"Jess and I were on a really good run. If it carries on like that outside the villa then I do see myself proposing," he told The Sun. "I fell in love with her. It was so difficult for me to admit that to Jess. I cried when she left the villa. I've cried more in the last four weeks than I have in the last ten years of my life."

Despite the whirlwind rumours about Shears spending the night with the footballer outside the villa, Lever insists on clearing it out with the model face to face.

"I haven't spoken to Jess at all but I plan on meeting her tomorrow and talking face to face," the ITV star said adding, "If she did sleep with Mike that I can't know her in a romantic way anymore. If she says it isn't true I will believe her."

Shears and Lever will face each other during the Aftersun spinoff next Sunday.

Love Island airs at 9pm on Fridays on ITV2.