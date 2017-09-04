Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are always pulling each other's legs on social media. The Big Bang Theory actress posted a photo of herself kissing her boyfriend's favourite horse, a ginger called Miss Tembla, on Instagram and joked that Cook didn't panic.

Cuoco cheekily thanked Cook for allowing her to start her day off with Miss Tembla and captioned the post saying, "Thank you @mrtankcook for letting me start off my day with your favorite ginger, miss Tembla #dreamboat #karldidntpanic #truelove#@pomponioranch."

Fans are loving her adorable post with the horse, with one user commenting, "Now that's love. Lucky horse!" Another user pointed out her comment on Cook, noting, "Hahaha Karl didn't panic."

"If he loans you his horse, he loves you," commented another. Some followers of The Big Bang Theory star were quite taken with Cook's horse, saying, "Oh my goodness!!! Such a cute horse," while another posted, "Wow awesome. Bet it feels good to be back riding especially on Tembla. I can only imagine how it feels."

A fan of the 31-year-old CBS star has praised her for her animal love. The comment read, "A princess and her horse. It's amazing your love for the animals and for expressing it giving us a good example to be followed. Kaley @normancook I'm excited to see your character In this season 11. Receive my warm regards from Brazil. I admire you so much."

Cuoco, who has been dating the 26-year-old professional equestrian for over a year, recently opened up about a possible wedding in the future.

She told People Magazine, "I don't know what the path is going to take. But I'm very happy right now."

Gushing about their bond, she continued, "He's got a big bulldog and many horses and, luckily, I found a guy who likes dogs as much as me. That's my number one list — 'Must love dogs!'"

Cuoco went on to add, "We ride together and we both have a significant amount of horses in separate ranches.So we keep that separate, but we've done horse shows together and we travel together and that has definitely been a big part of our relationship."