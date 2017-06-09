Manchester United have agreed terms with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, who is set to arrive at the club for a medical next week. The 22-year-old is currently with the Swedish national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier against France, and does not want any transfer activity to hamper his performance.

Portuguese publication Record reports that a fee in the range of €40m (£35m, $45m), including performance bonuses, has been agreed between both clubs, as Jose Mourinho moves closer to his first transfer of the summer. The Portuguese manager is set to invest heavily this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title and the Champions League.

The Red Devils have been following the defender since January but a deal failed to materialise during that period. Eric Bailly came on record to back the transfer, stating that he Lindelof will be a massive addition to the team and improve the side's defensive performance massively.

United currently have the services of Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo as the first choice centre-backs in the squad. The Argentine international suffered a knee injury and is expected to out of action for the rest of the calendar year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also backed the deal and expects his compatriot to improve the squad should he make his way to old Trafford. The defender had earlier refused to give any indication of a transfer and insisted that he has a contract with Benfica, which expires in 2021.

"There are rumours that there is always, at all times," he said, as per the Manchester Evening News. "I will say the same thing I always do, I have a contract with Benfica. I have played there for five years and really enjoy myself.

"I'm still young and I feel I'm developing all of the time, football down there gives me a lot. So my answer will always be that I get on very well at Benfica and that's where my focus is."