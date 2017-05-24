Martyn Hett has been confirmed as the latest victim in the Manchester bombing.

Friends and family of the 29-year-old launched a major appeal to find him after he attended the Ariane Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, but separated from them as he went to the bar around 20 minutes before the explosion.

At least 22 people have been confirmed to have died in the suicide bombing, with at least 20 people still in critical care suffering from conditions such as major organ failure and potential loss of limbs. Children are among the dead and wounded.

In a statement posted into Twitter, his friend Russell Hayward said: "We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive.

"He left this world exactly how he lives, centre of attention.

"Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will."

Stockport-born Hett was known for his love of Coronation Street and even had a distinctive tattoo of the character Deidre Barlow on his leg, which formed part of a crucial description in the search for him.

He was once a winner on the television dinner party competition Come Dine With Me, and also appeared on the show Tattoo Fixers.

Comedian Jason Manford was one of those who shared images of Hett as part of the bid to find the PR manager. Manford, a friend of Hett, posted an emotional video onto Facebook in which he also paid tribute the those who died.

He tearfully said: "All we can do is feel empathy for those poor families. My God, I can't even... I can't imagine..."

Tributes have also been paid to Hett following confirmation he died in the Manchester terror attack via social media.

I'd known Martyn Hett since we were 15.

I'd known Martyn Hett since we were 15. Even as a little kid, he was totally fabulous. RIP

I have a lump in my throat. I can't believe this. I am crying. rest in piece you beautiful soul. I can't believe I'm saying this

Devastated to hear the news about Martyn Hett, he brightened so many people's lives and his light will forever burn on. Truly iconic

RIP. The most hilarious and wonderful person. This is really devastating. Thoughts with his family and everyone that knew him.

Martyn Hett made people he didn't even know smile every single day. Devastated at the news, and heartbroken for his friends and family.

Hett, a previous winner of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me and who was hugely popular online because of his humorous social media posts, attracted attention last November after helping his mother's knitting business.

After tweeting about how his "heart is breaking" that his mother Figen Murray was unable to sell any of her knitted products from craft stall, people proceeded to rush out and buy her products online until she had completely run out.

My mum has set up her own stall at a craft fair and has messaged me to say she hasn't sold anything yet and my heart is breaking

Omg guys please continue to buy things, THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY.

Met up with me mam for the first time since her viral fame. She's stocked up on materials and has had a very busy weekend knitting

Hett is now the 11th person to be identified as having died in the suicide attack. The others are: