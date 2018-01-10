Meryl Streep has jokingly called Mariah Carey a "bitch" for taking her seat at the 2018 Golden Globes held on Sunday (7 January) night.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, the Oscar-winning actress added the pop diva was "sucking up" to Steven Spielberg after taking her seat during a commercial break.

"Bitch stole my seat. I came over and there she was next to Spielberg...sucking up," the 68-year-old actress said, laughing.

Streep explained how the songstress apologised to her for sitting in her chair after being told by organisers to sit in her place during a commercial break. Streep added she was offered her seat back.

"She said 'oh my god they made me sit down', Wherever you are after 5,4,3,2,1 everyone has to drop and sit down [for filming]. It's kinda like musical chairs," Streep was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

However, Streep was not upset with Carey for taking her seat during the commercial break.

"No, no stay there. I'll sit on your lap because," Streep said, adding, "Comfy."

Carey apologised to Streep and explained how she accidentally sat in the latter's chair on social media as well.

"Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat..." she wrote on Twitter.

She added, "(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! (MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat anytime!"

"2 legendary iconic queens of their profession, 2 of the most successful females in showbiz and I'm here for it!" a fan commented on Carey's post.

The next day, Streep appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show with her The post co-star Tom Hanks.

During the talk show, host DeGeneres asked the actors to impersonate a few of each other's famous roles.

Streep impersonated Hanks' role from the movie Forrest Gump, reciting the infamous "box of chocolate" line, while Hanks' took on the role of Miranda Priestly from the film The Devil Wears Prada, reciting the infamous "that's all" line.