Paris Jackson has given a rare insight into her happy childhood on social media. The teenage daughter of Michel Jackson shared an adorable home footage to mark her brother Prince Jackson's 21st birthday.

Alongside the Instagram video, Paris gushed saying, "It's not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically I'm already two and a half hours late! so I'm posting this now."

In the video, the siblings are seen engaging in a light-hearted battle for screen time as the person filming them encourages them to, "Let me see you dance." While The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 hit Juicy plays, Prince shows off his impressive dance moves and Paris smiles for the camera.

The 19-year-old model continued her birthday tribute saying, "My dearest brother. I could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn't amount to how much I adore you. I've always looked up to you, and to this day you're still the greatest role model I could ever hope for."

Paris also took a walk down memory lane in her lengthy post. "I miss these days where we could wrestle and I'd still have a chance at winning, though. I miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, I miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wand."

Paris, Prince and their 15-year-old brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, known as Blanket, have remained close since their father's death from cardiac arrest on 25 June 2009.

She continued, "I miss the Saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. You've always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and I'm so lucky to have you in my life."

Although the public has not seen much of Jackson's children during their formative years, Paris's emotional tribute to brother sure makes it seems like they had a normal fun loving childhood like any other family.

The model called her brother "most fun" and "genuine" in the post, which has already been viewed more than 300,000 times by Paris's Instagram followers.

"I couldn't have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. We may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. You're the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person I know and it makes ma [my] soul happy to know dat [that] I can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life."

"My home is with you and the little guy. I love you so much, gooko. I'm so proud of you. happy birthday," she concluded her Instagram post.