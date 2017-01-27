Brad Pitt was spotted looking "much happier" during a solo outing in Santa Monica on Wednesday (25 January) after spending time with his children. The Allied actor is fighting a divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

Pitt was pictured talking on the phone as he wore a pair of black jeans with a matching jacket and scarf for his solo outing. A source told People Magazine, "He seems to have a more positive outlook. Things seem much better now."

Following their divorce announcement, Pitt was initially allowed supervised visitation with his children, but thanks to the couple's new agreement, he can now spend more time with them. The website has also claimed that the 53-year-old actor is willing to work with Jolie, to make the split easier on their six children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source told the website, "'Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids. What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids. He seems much happier. He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It's all he cares about."

The couple recently released a joint statement where they agreed to keep all documents pertaining to their divorce and custody, confidential and said that they will "act as a united front" moving forward. The statement reads, "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues."

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," the statement concluded. The 41-year-old actress filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, after being together for almost 12 years.