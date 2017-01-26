Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have called it quits after two years of marriage, according to People Magazine. Johansson and the French journalist married secretly in Montana in October 2014 and share two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Us Weekly has claimed that Johansson was the one to pull the plug on their marriage. An insider told the website, "Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision. She felt like they didn't have much in common as far as lifestyle".

Differences aside, the exes "have an amicable relationship" and are planning to co-parent Rose, the insider added. The website also reported that the actress has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who represented her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds during their divorce in 2011.

People Magazine had earlier reported that they two had separated in the summer. The Captain America Civil War actress was spotted at the Women's March in Washington, DC without her wedding ring, which sparked rumours about their divorce.

A source in Dauriac's circle told the magazine, "I've been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me. They aren't equals. There's always been something wrong with this picture."

In a 2015 interview with Parade Magazine, Johansson had spoken about how the two had met and how their relationship developed. The 32-year-old said, "We met through friends in Paris. It was very romantic. And we became friends. When I'd come back to Paris I would see him. We started dating. He tells me that he learned English in one night! 'I barely spoke English when we met,' he said. I don't remember that at all. I felt like we were [always] talking the same language. Maybe it was the language of love."

