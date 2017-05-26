While the music world reels in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack singer Bono has spoken out about the tragedy.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live the 57-year-old decried the terrorists' twisted agenda.

"They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love," he exclaimed.

"And, you know, the worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night," he added explaining "but so was the best as people took perfect strangers into their houses and cued up blood banks. Manchester has a undefeatable spirit, I can assure you."

In the politically-charged interview the Beautiful Day singer also addressed Donald Trump's presidency.

Speaking about life after the US election he said: "Everything's different now. It really is, the game has changed. "I have so much respect for a lot of the people who voted President Trump into office. I really understand, I understand the anger, I have some of that anger myself coming from where we came from.

"I understand people being disillusioned in the political process," he added, but insisted that Trump is not the answer.

"I don't think he's the cure for this problem and I think he might even make it worse. I don't think that there's any evidence in his life that he has the people who are hardest hit in mind."

Music stars have been speaking out after the tragedy in Manchester which left 22 people dead following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated the bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after Ariana's show on Monday (22 May). The explosion killed Abedi and 22 others, including an 8-year-old girl and several parents waiting for their children. Sixty-four more people were injured by the blast.

Earlier Celine Dion paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attacks during her Las Vegas concert.

CÃ©line et son public s'unissent en soutien aux gens de Manchester / Joining hands in support of the people of Manchester - TC #Manchester pic.twitter.com/LdrBhTKtFI — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 24, 2017

The 49-year-old called on the audience to join her in a moment of silence in honour of the victims.

'We're filming this, and we're going to send it across the ocean to those beautiful souls,' she said. "They will be seeing you, they are going to feel your love, yes, so thank you so much for this beautiful moment. Thank you," she shared.

Projected on the wall behind her was a message which read 'Manchester we are with you'.

While several bands have cancelled their UK tour dates, Celine Dion and Katy Perry have pledged to go ahead with their UK dates as scheduled.