Former world number one Novak Djokovic has not gotten enough credit for his performances in the era of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer according to Boris Becker.

Tennis was mostly dominated by Nadal and Federer who both had a combined win of 14 Grand Slams until Djokovic broke into the scene with his win in the 2008 Australian Open.

The Serbian ace would eventually become world number one in 2011 in a year where he would win the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Djokovic would continue to dominate the sport for the next few years which ultimately culminated in him achieving the "Nole Slam" following his 2016 French Open triumph. He became just the third player in history to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once.

Becker, who coached Djokovic for a three-year spell until December 2016 that resulted in six Grand Slams, believes the 30-year-old should receive more credit for his achievements in an era that has the likes of Nadal and Federer.

"Maybe not [given enough credit], but he is in an era when we have two incredible, popular and successful players in [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal and that is a factor," Becker told Tennis365.

"Novak has had an incredible career and it was a privilege for me to work with him and get to know him and his team. I wish him all the best for the future and for sure he can win more majors."

Despite his success over the years, the form of Andy Murray coupled with his own injury-riddled past year has seen the 12-time Grand Slam winner drop in the rankings as he eventually ended his 2017 early to deal with a long-running elbow injury.

Djokovic returned to action at the Australian Open last month but despite some promising signs, was knocked out in the quarter-final stage by Hyeon Chung.

Following his loss, he revealed that he still had problems with his elbow but having undergone a "small medical intervention", could be back in action soon with recent posts of his rehabilitation on social media.