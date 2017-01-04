Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has given the green light for Jese Rodriguez to leave the club this winter with Liverpool among the clubs ready to make an offer for him.

Jese, 23, opted to leave Real Madrid last summer, following Emery from Spain to France to join the Ligue 1 champions. The versatile forward has managed just nine appearances for the club this season however, just one of those coming as a starting appearance.

His hometown club Las Palmas are ready to offer him a route back to La Liga, but their club president Miguel Angel Ramirez feels the club will not be able to match what other clubs across Europe will be ready to pay, naming Liverpool as one of the sides ready to try and sign him this January.

Ramirez recently told Las Provincia. "He wants to come to Las Palmas, but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level – and that is very high.

"Liverpool, Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary."

PSG meanwhile have travelled to Tunisia for a friendly ahead of the resumption of the Ligue 1 campaign. Jese however has been left out of the travelling squad, with Emery admitting at a press conference the Spaniard needs to move on.

"The possibility of his exit is a reality," Emery said, AS report. "I spoke with him and he needs to recover his rhythm and confidence, play minutes and get opportunities."

With Julian Draxler also vying for a role in PSG's attack following his winter move from Wolfsburg, Jese's time in the French capital looks to be up.

Las Palmas insist the player wants to return to his hometown, but are realistic about their chances of pulling the deal off. Speaking to Cadena Ser, the club's general director Patricio Vinayo admitted it is not even a feasible option for Las Palmas to pay half of Jese's €3m-a-season wages.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile is open to making additions to his squad during the winter window. "If there's something for us and it makes sense, and it is possible. If we have eye on a player, he's a good player, and if club doesn't need money we have no chance.

"We already have very good players and if (others) want to be part of this team, they're very welcome. It's nothing new, if something happens I tell you immediately, if not, don't be surprised."