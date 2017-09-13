Paul Walker's daughter has shared heartbreaking throwback photos to pay tribute to her late father. Meadow has posted the touching photos on social media to mark the Fast and Furious star's 44th birthday on 12 September.

One snap shows Walker, who died in a car crash in November 2013, looking at the cameras while holding onto his little girl, who is seen with a big smile.

The photo was shared on Instagram to announce the launch of The Paul Walker Foundation, which Meadow has said she started because she wants to "share that piece of him with the world".

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill," she wrote alongside the snap she shared on the photo-and-video sharing application.

She continued, "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood."

Another snap shows Walker and little Meadow enjoying their time together in a swimming pool. In one of the photos the father and daughter duo is seen dancing in their living room.

She has captioned the photo, "In uof my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!"

"Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."

Fans of Walker have been rushing in to pay their tribute, with many saying that they are missing him.

"Happy Birthday Paul! You are truly missed," a fan commented.

Another added, "Soooo sweet - Happy Birthday Paul - se miss him ."

"Rest in peace paul, you always in our hearts, there's no one can change your place for we and for @meadowwalker . Stay strong my little angel @meadowwalker," a fan said.