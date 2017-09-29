IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
27 September 2017: An albino Rohingya boy poses for a picture at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, BangladeshCathal McNaughton/Reuters
24 September 2017: Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, BangladeshCathal McNaughton/Reuters
Battle for Raqqa Syria Isis
24 September 2017: As they drive towards a medical centre on the eastern frontline of Raqqa, a member of the Syrian Democratic Forces comforts his wounded comrade Ibrahim who was shot by a sniperBulent Kilic/AFP
28 September 2017: A Tweety Pie fluffy toy sits under a banner depicting Pablo Picasso's painting Guernica, depicting the horrors of the Spanish Civil War, during a Catalan pro-independence rally in BarcelonaDavid Ramos/Getty Images
27 September 2017: Pope Francis poses with a group of faithful from Mexico during his general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the VaticanAlessandro Bianchi/Reuters
Take a knee
24 September 2017: Chris Carter of the Washington Redskins kneels with his hand over his heart during the national anthem before playing against the Oakland Raiders at FedExField in Landover, MarylandPatrick Smith/Getty Images
24 September 2017: Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters, Charcandrick West and Roy Miller protest against Donald Trump during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, CaliforniaKelvin Kuo-USA TODAY/Reuters
Take a knee
25 September 2017: Baseball player Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics kneels in protest next to teammate Mark Canha during the singing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Texas Rangers at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CaliforniaThearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
23 September 2017: West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko during their Premier League match at the London StadiumEddie Keogh/Reuters
23 September 2017: Everton's Wayne Rooney bleeds from the face after sustaining an injury during their Premier League match against Bournemouth at Goodison Park, LiverpoolAndrew Boyers/Reuters
28 September 2017: Nice's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates scoring their second goal during their Europa League match against Vitesse Arnhem at Allianz Riviera, Nice, FranceEric Gaillard/Reuters
26 September 2017: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius fails to stop the ball during their UEFA Champions League Group E football match against FC Spartak Moscow in MoscowYuri Kadobnov/AFP
27 September 2017: Orlando City supporters march to the stadium prior to the game against the New England RevolutionKim Klement-USA TODAY/Reuters
27 September 2017: Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar swaps shirts with Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben after their Champions League match at Parc des Princes, ParisCharles Platiau/Reuters
28 September 2017: Chris Eubank Jr works out out a gym in Brighton ahead of his fight against Avni YildirimAction Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
28 September 2017: Prince Harry kiss the head of wheelchair rugby gold medallist Maurice Manuel of Denmark at the Invictus Games in TorontoGeoff Robins/AFP
27 September 2017: Prince Harry shares popcorn with his friend Hayley Henson's daughter Emily while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, CanadaFred Thornhill/Reuters, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
27 September 2017: French President Emmanuel Macron on as his wife Brigitte Macron tries to push their dog Nemo away away during a group photo with top chefs at the Elysee Palace in ParisMichel Euler/Reuters
23 September 2017: A dog competes in the Best Dressed Dachshund Costume Competition during the annual Teckelrennen Hophaus Dachshund Race in Melbourne, Australia. The annual 'running of the Wieners' is held to celebrate OktoberfestScott Barbour/Getty Images
26 September 2017: A monkey climbs the Jetavanaramaya stupa in Anuradhapura, Sri LankaDinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
25 September 2017: Naked bathers enter the water as they take part in the North East Skinny Dip at Druridge Bay in Northumberland, England. The annual event takes place around the autumn equinox as the sun risesJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
28 September 2017: Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray along the Mediterranean Sea in the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, while performing the "Tashlich" ritual, during which "sins are cast into the water to the fish", before the Day of Atonement, or Yom KippurJack Guez/AFP
24 September 2017: A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion WeekAlessandro Garofalo/Reuters
26 September 2017: Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama speaks to journalists at her studio in Tokyo, prior to the opening of a dedicated museumToru Hanai/Reuters
28 September 2017: Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, IndiaAmit Dave/Reuters
25 September 2017: A man balances on a line stretched over the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech RepublicDavid W Cerny/Reuters
23 September 2017: A boy falls during a charity bubble run in Leicester, EnglandDarren Staples/Reuters
26 September 2017: The rising sun burns off morning mist surrounding the Hope Cement Works in Hope Valley, in Chapel en le Frith, the Peak District, EnglandChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
27 September 2017: Smoke rises from Popocatepetl on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, as it spews incandescent volcanic materialOswaldo Cantero/Reuters
28 September 2017: View into a multi-storey building that was damaged during a major earthquake in Mexico CityPedro Pardo/AFP
26 September 2017: Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico CityDaniel Becerril/Reuters
24 September 2017: Relatives of a person still trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building, observe rescue teams working after an earthquake in Mexico CityDaniel Becerril/Reuters
25 September 2017: Portraits of some of the thousands of people who volunteered to help after a massive earthquake hit Mexico CityOmar Torres/AFP
24 September 2017: View of flooded streets in Arenoso, northeastern Dominican Republic, after the passage of Hurricane MariaErika Santelices/AFP
Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico
24 September 2017: A man rides his bicycle along a road damaged by Hurricane Maria, in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto RicoRicardo Arduengo/AFP
25 September 2017: A giant sign in the front yard of a house in St Croix asks US President Donald Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!" relief for the the US Virgin Islands after the passage of several hurricanesJonathan Drake/Reuters
27 September 2017: US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DCSaul Loeb/AFP
Battle for Raqqa Syria Isis
25 September 2017: A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks through the debris in the old city centre during the battle to reclaim Raqqa from Islamic StateBulent Kilic/AFP
28 September 2017: Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces fire their arms during a battle against Islamic State jihadists to retake the central hospital in RaqqaBulent Kilic/AFP
26 September 2017: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as White Helmets, evacuate a wounded baby on a motorcycle towards a makeshift clinic in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus following reported air strikes by Syrian government forcesAbdullah Hammam/AFP
23 September 2017: US first lady Melania Trump is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace as she arrives to attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in TorontoJonathan Ernst/Reuters
25 September 2017: Workers remove an election campaign billboard showing Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the day after the general election in BerlinChristian Mang/Reuters
27 September 2017: A demonstrator is detained during a rally calling for change in the education system in Santiago, ChilePablo Sanhueza/Reuters
26 September 2017: A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is detained after riot police dispersed protesters during a demonstration calling for the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials in Nairobi, KenyaThomas Mukoya/Reuters
24 September 2017: Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, addresses his supporters during a rally in Kawangware suburb of NairobiThomas Mukoya/Reuters
27 September 2017: A member of Cosatu (Congress of South Africa Trade Unions) waves a sign during a demonstration calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in JohannesburgMujahid Safodien/AFP
27 September 2017: Cadets take part in a military training exercise at a Hamas-run police academy in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza StripSuhaib Salem/Reuters
26 September 2017: Kadri Gursel, columnist and editorial director of Turkey's opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, kisses his wife after his release from Silivri prison in IstanbulYasin Akgul/AFP
26 September 2017: Israeli security forces mourn during the funeral of border police officer Solomon Gabariya, one of three guards killed in a Palestinian shooting attack on a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, during his funeral in Beer Yakov near Tel AvivGil Cohen-Magen/AFP
25 September 2017: A little girl walks past Brazilian soldiers patrolling the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, following firefights involving drug gangsMario Tama/Getty Images
23 September 2017: A woman lights one of 82,000 candles making a Catalonian independence flag in Llivia, in the Pyrenees near the French and Andorran bordersRaymond Roig/AFP
25 September 2017: Police try to keep people from forcing their way into a voting station in Erbil, Iraq in the historic Kurdish independence referendumChris McGrath/Getty Images
25 September 2017: Capitol Police drag a blind protester out of a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy Healthcare BillChip Somodevilla/Getty Images
27 September 2017: A worker fills paper rolls with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, IndiaAmit Dave/Reuters
27 September 2017: Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, UkraineGleb Garanich/Reuters
26 September 2017: A man prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Jalalabad, AfghanistanParwiz/Reuters
27 September 2017: A would-be immigrant wrapped in a Red Cross blanket checks his mobile phone at Malaga's harbour after an inflatable boat carrying 50 men and five women was rescued by the Spanish coast guardJorge Guerrero/AFP
Rohingya Muslim Buddhist Myanmar Bangladesh
24 September 2017: Rohingya refugees sleep out in the open in Thainkhali, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after arriving on foot from MyanmarPaula Bronstein/Getty Images
Rohingya Muslim Buddhist Myanmar Bangladesh
A Rohingya woman and her child sit inside a makeshift shelter at Thainkhali campPaula Bronstein/Getty Images
26 September 2017: A Rohingya woman carries her malnourished child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, BangladeshCathal McNaughton/Reuters
27 September 2017: Aerial view of burned Rohingya villages near Maungdaw, north Rakhine state, MyanmarSoe Zeya Tun/Reuters
26 September 2017: Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar, BangladeshCathal McNaughton/Reuters
29 September 2017: A Rohingya Muslim refugee mourns beside the bodies of his three drowned children at a school near Inani beach in Cox's Bazar districtFred Dufour/AFP
28 September 2017: Bodies of children and other Rohingya refugees are covered after their boat capsized off Inani beach near Cox's Bazar, BangladeshDamir Sagolj/Reuters

