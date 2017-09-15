IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: Lightning strikes behind casinos on the Strip as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, NevadaSteve Marcus/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: People wade through deep water on a street in Havana as huge waves crash over the seawall in the wake of Hurricane IrmaYamil Lage/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: A man carries his Wellington boots through the waist-deep floodwaters on a street in Havana after the city was hit by Hurricane IrmaYamil Lage/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in Marathon, Florida Keys, after the passage of Hurricane IrmaCarlo Allegri/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: A car is partly submerged in floodwaters after torrential rain in the Tuscan city of LivornoAFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
15 September 2017: People recover motorbikes from a flooded field as Typhoon Doksuri hits Ha Tinh province, VietnamKham/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
15 September 2017: A large propaganda billboard lies on the ground after being blown over by from strong winds from Typhoon Doksuri in Vietnam's central province of Ha TinhHoang Dim Namh/AFP
Hurricane Irma Caribbean response
11 September 2017: Rubble from collapsed buildings is pictured in Grand-Case on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin after it was hit by Hurricane IrmaMartin Bureau/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: During a break from the rain of Storm Aileen, the leaves of the Virginia creeper begin to take on their Autumn colour at the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room on the banks of the River Conwy at Llanrwst in north WalesChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
Athens oil spill
14 September 2017: Black oil covers the sea and a beach in the suburbs of Athens, five days after a tanker sank off the coast of a nearby Greek islandAngelos Tzortzinis/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
12 September 2017: A bird covered in oil that leaked from a tanker that sank on 10 September, tries to stay afloat near the shore of Salamina island, GreeceGiorgos Moutafis/Reuters
Mexico earthquake
10 September 2017: A member of the Mexican Navy poses with a specially trained rescue dog after an earthquake struck Juchitan de ZaragozaEdgard Garrido/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
Two rams head-butt each other in mid-air as people watch during a local sheep-fighting event in a village in Liaocheng, Shandong province, ChinaReuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: Two baby Sumatran orangutans, rescued by border officials who foiled a bid to smuggle them into Thailand, play after arriving at a wildlife centre at Ratchaburi province in ThailandKerek Wongsa/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
12 September 2017: Four mammoth skeletons are displayed at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst. The family of mammoths, found together during building works near the Siberian city of Tomsk in 2002, will go on sale on 21 November 2017, and are expected to sell for £250,000 to 400,000Rob Stothard/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: A driver is disguised as a car seat during a Ford and Virginia Tech experiment to test pedestrian reactions to self-driving carsFord Motor Company/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: Students at a primary school in Linyi, Shandong province, use red scarves to make a flag of the Communist Party of China, ahead of its 19th National CongressReuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
9 September 2017: Firefighters simulate a catastrophic incident during a drill at Munich International AirportAlexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
9 September 2017: Sporting Gijon fans hold flares during clashes with police before their Spanish second division football match against Real Oviedo in Gijon, northern SpainEloy Alonso/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
12 September 2017: Olympiakos' Filipe Pardo celebrates scoring their second goal in their Champions League match against Sporting CP at Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, GreeceAlkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
9 September 2017: Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy in action during their Premier League game against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in ManchesterPhil Noble/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
11 September 2017: A competitor hits the target during Wingsuit Flying World Championship in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, ChinaChina Daily/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
9 September 2017: England's Stuart Broad appeals during the third Test against the West Indies at Lord's in LondonAndrew Boyers/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: Officials unveil Olympic rings at the Trocadero Square in Paris to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bidGonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: Serena Williams poses with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian JrInstagram/Serena Williams
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
9 September 2017: Sloane Stephens of the United States kisses the trophy after beating fellow American Madison Key in the US Open women's final in New YorkMike Segar/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with his US Open men's singles trophy after defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New YorkJewel Samad/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high-profile runway shows, poses during a shoot at a studio in New York CityBrendan McDermid/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
12 September 2017: A model gets her make done backstage before the Coach fashion show at Pier 36 during New York Fashion WeekTimothy A Clary/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
9 September 2017: A model is prepared backstage at Ukrainian Fashion Week in KievValentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: New York Fashion Week attendees pet a dog outside a venue where shows are held in the Manhattan borough of New YorkJoe Penney/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: Jessica Chastain arrives at the premiere of the film Woman Walks Ahead at the Toronto International Film FestivalFred Thornhill/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
9 September 2017: Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nicole Kidman attend Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party during the Toronto International Film Festival 2017Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: Demonstrators take part in a rally supporting same-sex marriage in SydneySaeed Khan/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
11 September 2017: Australian artist Scott Marsh completes a mural featuring former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott marrying himself in a wedding dress in the Sydney suburb of RedfernAAP/Dean Lewins/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker kisses vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans before delivering his State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, FrancePatrick Hertzog/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
11 September 2017: Pro-EU supporters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament as Members of Parliament vote on the EU Withdrawal BillChris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Catalonia independence Diada de Catalunya
11 September 2017: Hundreds of thousands of people carrying red and yellow Catalan independence flag march along Passeig de Gràcia in BarcelonaDavid Ramos/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
11 September 2017: 'Correfocs' (people dressed as devils and carrying fireworks) perform during a Catalan pro-independence demonstration in Vilafranca del Penedes on the eve of Catalonia's National DayDavid Ramos/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: Iraqi Kurds wave flags and hold burning torches as they walk up a mountain during a gathering in the town of Akra, some 500 kilometres north of Baghdad to show support for an upcoming independence referendumSafin Hamed/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
14 September 2017: A wall of fire explodes behind a volunteer and special effects technicians during an open evening at the Artem special effects workshop in Greenford, west LondonJack Taylor/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
14 September 2017: Dummies and prosthetics are displayed during an open evening at the Artem special effects workshop in Greenford, west LondonJack Taylor/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: Pope Francis sports a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused by accidentally hitting his head against the Popemobile's window while visiting Cartagena, ColombiaAlberto Pizzoli/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
9 September 2017: Pope Francis's zucchetto (skullcap) is blown into his face as he meets priests and their families at La Macarena stadium in Medellin, ColombiaHenry Romero/Reuters
Arms fair London Defence Security Equipment international DSEi
12 September 2017: A delegation from the Botswana military watch as a member of the SAAB team explains their latest rocket-propelled weapons at Defence & Security Equipment international (DSEi) in London, the world's biggest arms trade fairLeon Neal/Getty Images
Arms fair London Defence Security Equipment international DSEi
12 September 2017: A man chats on his phone as he leans on a CV90 Battle Station in the BAE Systems display area at Defence & Security Equipment international (DSEi) in London, the world's biggest arms trade fairLeon Neal/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
10 September 2017: The Tribute in Light illuminates the night sky in New York City on the eve of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacksKena Betancur/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
15 September 2017: A police officer escorts an injured woman from the scene at Parsons Green Underground Station after an explosion on a tube trainChris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
11 September 2017: Palestinian children do their homework during a power cut in an impoverished area of Gaza CityMahmud Hams/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
14 September 2017: Fighters from the Islamist rebel faction al-Rahman Corps guard a lookout point on the frontline in Ain Tarma, in the Eastern Ghouta area, a rebel stronghold east of the Syrian capitalAbdulmonam Eassa/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 September 2017: Rohingya refugees arrive by boat at Shah Parir Dwip on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River, after fleeing violence in MyanmarAdib Chowdhury/AFP
Rohingya Muslim Buddhist Myanmar Bangladesh
12 September 2017: A Rohingya man carries an elderly woman, after the wooden boat they were travelling on from Myanmar crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh, and tipped everyone outDan Kitwood/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
14 September 2017: Rohingya refugee Nasir Ahmed cries as he holds the body of his 40-day-old son, who drowned as a boat capsized while crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar borderMohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

If you liked this picture gallery, you may want to check out this week's biggest photojournalism stories:

Harrowing photos of Rohingya refugees fleeing 'ethnic cleansing' in Myanmar

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 winners revealed – and they're out of this world

Hurricane Irma: What are the British, French and Dutch governments doing to help?

Mexico earthquake: Photos of flattened town of Juchitan de Zaragoza in Oaxaca state

Photos: Cubans wade through flooded streets after Hurricane Irma swamped Havana

First look at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 finalists

Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 photos: Road-legal F1 car, record-setting Bugatti Chiron and more

DSEi 2017 in pictures: World's biggest arms trade fair opens in London

Greece: Popular Athens beaches covered with black oil from sunken tanker

Catalan pro-independence Estelada flags turn Barcelona streets into rivers of red and yellow