Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj's fight is far from over. It all started with Remy releasing a track called Shether, where she dissed Nicki with cheating and plastic surgery accusations. Nicki responded to her by releasing three tracks, No Frauds, Regrets in Your Tears and Changed It.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Remy is not impressed by Minaj's diss track and feels sorry for her. A source told the gossip website, "Remy is laughing at Nicki's so-called response to 'ShETHER.' If that's the best Nicki can do, then Remy feels sorry for her."

The insider claimed that 36-year-old singer thinks Nicki's vocals were "weak" and added, "The track and vocals were weak AF and didn't even come scratching Remy's face, let alone kill her like 'ShETHER' did. Remy thinks Nicki should hop back in the studio and try to come harder."

According to the source, The All the Way Up star has other things to focus on and couldn't care less what Nicki has to say. "Remy's said it before and she'll say it again, she don't care about the numbers or high something charts in mainstream. Her loyalties are to the game and the streets, and both of them don't respect Nicki," an insider said.

Previously, Minaj's track in her song No Frauds that features verses from Drake and Lil Wayne, discredited Remy's claims. Minaj raps: "You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin'/ What the f**k is this b***h inhalin'?" and "Tried to drop Another One, you was itchin' to scrap/ You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped." Later referencing Jay Z, Minaj also raps: "I never signed a 360, b***h you wild dumb/ That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album."

After Remy Ma accused the Anaconda rapper of having plastic surgery, Minaj fired back by saying: "I got before and after pics of your surgery/ Ra took you to her doc, but you don't look like Ra/ Left the operating table, still look like 'nah'."