Barack and Michelle Obama have broken their silence on the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein. The former US president and his wife have condemned the movie mogul, who is also a long-time Democratic Party-supporter.

On Wednesday (11 October), Barack and Michelle issued a statement, in which the couple said that they are "disgusted" by a man who "demeans and degrades women".

"Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein," the statement read. "Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.

"We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories," the statement continued. "And we all need to build a culture – including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect – so we can make such behaviour less prevalent in the future."

Hillary Clinton has also spoken up against Weinstein. The Democratic Party leader said that she was "shocked and appalled by the revelations".

"The behaviour described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated," Hillary said. "Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behaviour."

Weinstein's brother Bob has also slammed the movie mogul, calling him a "world class liar" following reports that Harvey believed his sibling leaked information on the sexual misconduct claims.

Numerous celebrities have come forward to blast Harvey amid the sexual misconduct allegations.

However, one actress who came forward to defend Harvey was Lindsay Lohan. In a now-deleted Instagram video, according to multiple reports, she said Hollywood's got Harvey all wrong and asked her fans to "stand up" for him in this situation.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on," Lohan said in the Instagram story. "He's never harmed me or did anything to me — we've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop — I think it's wrong. So stand up.

"I think Georgina [Chapman] needs to take a stand and be there for her husband," she said, referring to Harvey's wife of 10 years, who announced on Wednesday that she is leaving her husband amid the controversy.