Heavily pregnant Kailyn Lowry is currently enjoying a vacation in Puerto Rico before her due date. However, her vacation pictures have been met with criticism from fans, who are worried about the Teen Mom star's unborn baby.

Lowry posted several pictures from her beach vacation on Instagram where she is seen showing off her baby bump in a bikini and trying out alcohol-free cocktails.

A user commented, "All of these places have Zika," as another noted, "Such a high-risk pregnancy but you're flying in your 3rd trimester to all these places that have Zika."

"Wear bug spray!!!! There is still Zika in the Caribbean," commented a follower. A follower even shared a piece of advice for Lowry as she wrote, "You are gonna go into delivery woman it happened to me. I was 8 months and went to the pool and went swimming played with my boys and later that night my water broke."

Some fans are worried about her and unborn baby's health as one user noted, "question? I'm also expecting and would love to travel.. did your doctors have any concerns about Zika?" Another pointed out, "They say you shouldn't be in the beach water while pregnant. So I've heard".

Amid all the negativity, some fans supported the reality TV star. A fan noted, "We went to Florida when My mom was pregnant and it was no problem of her ! She didn't catch Zika !!! Enjoy kailyn"

Some urged her to just enjoy her vacation time. "I'm sorry that all these twats can't seem to stop telling you what you can and can't do while pregnant. 'I heard you're not supposed to go on ocean water while pregnant.' Are you kidding me. Enjoy your vacation."

"Don't listen to people's bullshit. Enjoy your vacation. People that probably had never traveled are repeating the same crap they hear on television. Be safe and have fun!" said another.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to her blog to announce her pregnancy news earlier in February. "I am pregnant. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I've had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy."