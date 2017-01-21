Priyanka Chopra is riding high following her latest success at the People's Choice Awards. The Indian star walked away with the trophy for the Best Dramatic Actress (TV) for her portrayal of Alex Parrish in the ABC hit series Quantico.

And while the actress is an A list star in India and has millions of fans in the Asian disapora, she had a starry moment of her own as she found herself rubbing shoulders with fellow People's Choice winners Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lopez.

Looking effortlessly stylish in a peach off-the-shoulder Sally LaPointe dress, the Baywatch actress joined the A-listers along with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone for the epic backstage pic.

Sharing the image with fans on Instagram she captioned it: "Beautiful evening with beautiful people! Congrats @therock@jlo @tomhanks on your amazing wins! Awesome to meet you @simonegjohnson you looked lovely! Thx for the tip❤️#PCAs".

Posting a separate video, the 34-year-old sent a message of thanks to her fans around the world.

"Two years in a row but this time as Favourite Dramatic TV actress with the most amazing women nominated with me," she said. "This means so much. Thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you so much for making me your choice. "

A household name in the sub-continent, the former Miss World has starred in over 50 Bollywood films winning acclaim for her performances in films such as Fashion - an expose of the Indian fashion industry, Barfi! - in which she portrayed an autistic girl and the opulent Bajirao Mastani.

Forging a career in music in the West with collaborations with Will.i.am and Pitbull she got her breakthrough Hollywood role playing FBI recruit Alex Parrish in Quantico. She is also appears in the upcoming feature film remake of Baywatch.

Chopra, who is currently shooting for season 2 of Quantico recently revealed that she hit her head while shooting a stunt and suffered concussion.