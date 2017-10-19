The Pussycat Dolls has hit back at Kaya Jones for alleging that the all-girls group was a "prostitution ring". The female pop group has said that they had to speak out as the allegations made by their one-time group member are "false".

In a statement released on Wednesday (18 October), the all-girls group slammed Jones's allegations, saying the band has always believed in women's "empowerment and sisterhood".

"We stand in solidarity with all women who have bravely spoken publicly of their horrific experiences of abuse, harassment and exploitation," the statement read. "However, we cannot stand behind false allegations towards other group members partaking in activities that simply did not take place."

"To liken our professional roles in The Pussycat Dolls to a prostitution ring not only undermines everything we worked hard to achieve for all those years but also takes the spotlight off the millions of victims who are speaking up and being heard loud and clear around the world," the statement continued.

The Nicole Scherzinger-led ensemble went on to address Jones' allegations that "to be a part of the team you must" be willing to "sleep with whoever they say". Jones was a member of the all-girls group between 2003 and 2005.

"While we were not aware of Kaya's experiences that allegedly took place during her short time working with us, before the group signed a recording contract, we can firmly testify that we were not privy to any misconduct taking place around us. If Kaya experienced something we are unaware of then we fully encourage her to get the help she needs and are here to support her," the all-girls group said in the statement.

The statement goes on to defend the all-girls group's founder Robin Antin after she lashed out at Jones for making the allegations, and even called on Jones to seek help for what she might be going through in life.

"Since its inception, The Pussycat Dolls and founder Robin Antin have supported and empowered women from all walks of life to flourish in their careers," the statement said. "Should any member or associate allude to any form of abuse or harassment whatsoever, it will be taken very seriously and investigated. We truly wish Kaya the best and hope she gets the help she deserves."

The female singing and dance group's founding member Robin Antin, and Asia Nitollano, who was briefly with the Pussycat Dolls in 2007, have slammed Jones for seeking "her 15 minutes of fame".

Antin has said that her allegations are "disgusting, ridiculous lies", while Nitollano has said that Jones' "vote does not count".