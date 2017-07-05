Rafael Nadal has revealed he would like to avoid playing Roger Federer in yet another final if he makes it that far in Wimbledon this year.

The Spaniard is set to continue his quest for a third Wimbledon title as he takes on American Donald Young in the second round today (5 July) after his dominant first-round win over John Millman.

Nadal is one of the major favourites at SW19 following a successful clay-court season where he was virtually unstoppable, winning titles in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid as well as an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros.

When asked about the difference between the grass court and clay, the 15-time Grand Slam champion claimed it was like a different sport.

"It is obvious that [it] is [a] completely different sport," he said, as quoted on Tennis World USA. "It's a big change, I need to adjust my game. Of course, I can practise, but the only way to find your way on how to play well here is playing matches."

"I think I had good feelings with the ball during the whole week of practice on grass, but on grass, you meet players that can be very aggressive, and anything can happen."

Before the clay-court season, however, Nadal suffered three of his six losses in 2017 to Federer, two of which came in finals at the Australian Open in January and the Miami Open in April.

While the 31-year-old has only suffered one loss since the Miami Open, he would still like to avoid playing the Swiss ace in the final of Wimbledon.

"If I reach the final, I'd like to face a different opponent than Federer," he added. "I don't like to face [the] best players in the final and I think I played against Roger already enough times this year."