Kaley Cuoco's love for Karl Cook and horses is evident from her Instagram posts. The Big Bang Theory actress took to social media to post another photo featuring her boyfriend and her horse, whom she called "paparazzi" in the post.

The loved-up couple sported an all-black attire for their outing, while she wore a dark denim with black boots. She let her blonde locks loose, while Cook kept it casual with jeans and a t-shirt, and teamed it with a sleeveless jacket. She captioned the photo as, "The good kind of paparazzi @claudcraig.

The actor who plays Penny on the CBS show, met the professional equestrian at a horse show in early 2016, and the couple have been in love ever since.

The actress professed her love for Cook, in an adorable birthday post. She wrote, "Happy happy happy birthday to this beautiful creature," adding, "You are a gift in every sense of the word, which must be why you were born on Christmas. I love you, Mr."

Previously a report said that the 31-year-old actress is "super smitten" with Karl. A source told E!News, "They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always traveling with him. It's not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she's going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten."

The actress herself admitted to The Talk host Sharon Osbourne that she is "happy" with her horse guy. She said, "I am so happy... I can't stop smiling, life is so, so good. We met at a horse show, I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be."

The Big Bang Theory season 10 airs every Thursday on CBS Network.