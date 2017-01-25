Looks like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's ugly breakup during the holiday season has cost them more than they bargained for. The couple is reportedly banned from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as Kris Jenner and her famous daughters are not happy with their relationship.

"Missing from the new scenes of KUWTK are Rob & Chyna. The family is still very divided since Dream's birth and the awkward holidays," a source told Hollywood Life.

Days before Christmas, Rob left his house with his two children, King and the baby daughter after a huge fight with Chyna.

The model later went on an explosive Instagram rant and accused Rob of being "mentally ill" and verbally abusive towards her. Soon after the controversy, she explained that her account was hacked. The damage was already done as Kris banned her from her grand Christmas party even though Rob had reconciled with his baby's mother by then.

The sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who initially supported Chyna are now skeptic about the relationship and allegedly have shunned the model turned entrepreneur from their show.

"Kris Jenner and the sisters have mixed feelings towards Rob's relationship with his baby mama and as a result, Chyna is largely being shunned by the family. Rob has been by Chyna's side, even though Kourtney, Kylie and the rest of the girls have been avoiding them," the source added.