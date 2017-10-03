Roger Federer has drawn comparisons of his rivalry with Rafael Nadal with that of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, who shared a great rivalry in the 80's as they battled it out for Grand Slam titles and the top spot in men's tennis.

The Swiss ace and the Spaniard share what has been labelled arguably one the greatest rivalries if not the greatest in men's tennis and have battled for major titles and the top spot in the men's ranking on numerous occasions.

The duo have turned back the clock in 2017, after a few difficult seasons, and have shared the four Grand Slams – Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, Nadal won the French and US Open - between them and are now set to battle it out for the year-end number one ranking. Nadal is currently ranked number one with Federer 1960-points behind in second.

Federer and Nadal have met 37 times during their careers with the latter holding a 23-14 advantage, while Bjorg and McEnroe met on 14 occasions with each winning on seven occasions.

The Swede was known for his cool and calm approach, while the American was famed for his on-court tantrums and foul-mouthed tirades. Their rivalry which had been dubbed 'Fire and Ice' owing to their contrasting personalities has been made into a motion picture, which was recently released.

The 19-time men's singles Grand Slam champion admits that there are differences in the two rivalries, but revealed that the similarity lies in the relationship between the great rivals on and off the court. Bjorg and McEnroe shared a heated relationship during their clashes on the court, but remain close friends off the court. And Federer believes that he and Nadal are similar that they share a great relationship off the court despite facing each other in numerous on-court battles over the years.

"They have incredible stories," Federer said at a film festival where 'Borg vs. McEnroe' was being screened in Zurich, as quoted by Metro. "It was more rock and roll, let's be honest. Today it's very professional—but still, we have a good time."

"But it's also very similar to some extent. We can be rivals and yet get along, and I think me and Nadal have shown that, as McEnroe and Borg did."