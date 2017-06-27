Out-of-favour Wayne Rooney could remain at Manchester United next season, according to former assistant manager and club legend Ryan Giggs.

Rooney fell down the pecking order last season under new manager Jose Mourinho as the club's all-time leading scorer only made 15 league starts and scored eight goals in all competitions.

The 31-year-old will find the competition for places even harder this upcoming season with the club closing in on a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Following United's Europa League triumph on 24 May, Rooney said he had "more or less" made a decision on his future, claiming that he had a number of offers from England and abroad.

Linked with moves to Everton and China throughout the summer so far, Giggs believes Rooney, who earns £300,000 ($384,000) per week, should instead emulate him by accepting and adapting to a bit-part role with the team if he wants to remain in Manchester.

In his last five seasons at Old Trafford, Giggs never played more than 25 league games but still played a key role due to his experience and overall quality.

"Wayne is a proven goalscorer, give him a chance Wayne will score," Giggs told Sky Sports News HQ.

"It is whether he can put up with not being first choice or whether he can develop his game which I had to around the same age, not being certain to play every game, but playing 25-30 games and contributing.

"If Wayne can do that then I don't see why he can't still be at the club."

Rooney is the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals having achieved the feat last season. The former Everton player has been with the club since signing in the summer of 2004.