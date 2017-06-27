Salma Hayek has left her fans and followers in awe on social media by sharing a topless selfie that leaves little to imagination.

The Beatriz at Dinner star took to Instagram on Monday (26 June) to share the raunchy image, in which she can be seen showing off her make-up with her eyes closed. The mirror behind her shows a refection of her bare back with her black dress unzipped to her waist.

While the 50-year-old actress is undressed to her waist, her assets are covered thanks to the position of her arms.

"When the party is over .... cuando se acaba la fiesta...#night #fiesta #stolenmoment," she has captioned the photo.

As soon as she shared the photo, her followers on the social media site began commenting on the image.

"damn. Mad sexy! camilo.2119Wooooouuu. You do not change! Congratulations, you look beautiful as always ..." on fan wrote, while another added, "Still the sexiest woman ever dam."

"Beautiful Woman!!!" a third fan said and another added, "Bloody nora, who's that topless bird in the background stealing Salma's thunder?

Although Hayek has been showing off her gorgeous body lately, she has admitted that there are times when she is insecure about her looks.

"I don't always feel I look so amazing. [I have] insecurities. [Just] like everyone else!" she said when Entertainment Tonight asked her how she maintains her figure. "I still feel a little bit [sexy] because my husband is very good at making me feel like I still got it. But it's ok, it's not the most important thing in my life to feel the sexiest.