Samsung plans to hold a launch event in late August in New York City to unveil its next-gen Galaxy Note.

The Galaxy Note 8 will sport a curved screen that is larger in size than the 6.2in Galaxy S8+ and pack two rear cameras, a person familiar with the plant told Reuters. The Note 7, for a comparison, had a 5.7in curved screen and one rear camera.

In April, IFA executive director Jens Heithecker said Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in Berlin, which will be held from 1 to 6 September.

The South Korean tech major wants to continue the premium Note series devices despite the Note 7 debacle. The incident had cost Samsung 6.1 trillion won ($5.4bn, £4.25bn) in operating profit.

Samsung, in its findings in January, disclosed different battery problems from two suppliers caused the phone to catch fire. The company implemented several safety measures including a battery safety checks to avoid incidents.

The strong sales of Galaxy S8 that was rolled out to the market in April indicate Samsung is recovering quickly. So far, there have been no battery fire incidents.

According to estimates by Counterpoint Research, Samsung regained its spot as the top global smartphone maker in the first quarter. It lost the numero uno spot to its rival Apple in the previous quarter.