Even before fans could get over the sexual chemistry between Anastasia Steele and her newly married billionaire husband Christian Grey teased in the trailer of Fifty Shades Freed, Dakota Johnson (who plays Steele) has stunned with her latest Vogue magazine cover shoot by ditching her bra in order to pose in a pantsuit.

The 27-year-old actress has done a cover shoot for the October issue of Vogue Espana wearing a floral ensemble as she looks seductively towards the camera. She posed for a series of seductive photos for the magazine that were shared on its official Instagram page. Her sexy look prompted fans to name her the "goddess of beauty" and "the sexiest woman alive".

In one picture, she wears a see-through bodysuit leaving little to the imagination. Teasing her sexier side, the embellished bodysuit gives the impression that she is posing naked. To complement her sultry look, Johnson wears scarlet lipstick, messy hair and high heels.

"Sexiest woman alive," one fan gushed about her beauty. "Wow amazing...she's beautiful," added another. Many praised photographer Emma Summerton for capturing Johnson's seductive side so beautifully.

In another image, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress wears a sheer green dress over her transparent bodysuit as she reclines on a couch. "This is art," an Instagram follower exclaimed.

Johnson plays the controversial role of Steele, a naive college student who is lured into the world of BDSM by her billionaire boyfriend Christian. Speaking about the constant scrutiny she faces over the movie that demands plenty of nudity, she told the high-fashion magazine: "It's like an incessant mosquito noise. Very weird, people feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it's extremely boring. A waste of energy and time."