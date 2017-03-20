Barcelona star Lionel Messi may soon be tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo but the nuptials might see some important guests missing.

According to The Sun, fellow Barcelona player Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Shakira have turned down the invitation to attend Messi's wedding because of some bad blood between the songstress and the bride-to-be.

Rumour of the alleged feud between the WAGs was reported by Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Both Shakira and Messi's girlfriend reportedly haven't been on good terms since Pique broke-up with his ex Nuria Tomas and moved on with the pop star. Roccuzzo, who was close friends with the Barcelona defender's former girlfriend, didn't like the way the couple's relationship came to an end.

"Shakira declined the invitation, claiming scheduling difficulties," a source told the newspaper shedding light on the alleged feud. "The disagreements between both seem insurmountable."

If rumours are to be believed, the soon-to-be bride of the Argentine has expressed her dislike for Shakira on previous occasions as well.

Incidentally, Pique reportedly met the Colombian singer when he was still dating Tomas and the two even went on to star in the hit Waka Waka music video, the official song of the 2010 World Cup. "I met Shakira in Madrid, when we were preparing for the 2010 World Cup, and after appearing in the Waka Waka video," the Spanish defender said at the time.

Meanwhile, the Argentine's wife-to-be remained in touch with Pique's ex, which is believed to have caused a friction between her and Shakira.

With all eyes on Messi's much-anticipated nuptials, a formal wedding date is said to be in sometime mid-June.