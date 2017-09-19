Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may have split, but there is no bad blood between them. The Mom actress stepped into the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday (17 September) to present an award with co-star Allison Janney and the Guardians Of The Galaxy star had nothing but kind words for his estranged wife.

The 38-year-old Marvel actor told US Weekly that Faris looked great at the 69th annual Emmy Awards. He said, "I know she did great. Anna did an amazing job. She rules! She was great. Her and Allison [Janney], they both looked great."

Faris cut a stunning figure in a purple Marc Jacobs halter dress and matching heels and left her blonde locks open at the Emmy Awards.

Pratt even went on to promote his former partner's CBS' show Mom, which returns with season 5 on 2 November. "Go watch Mom on CBS!" he said. When asked why he didn't show up at the Television's biggest night, the Jurassic World actor decided to have a little fun with it.

"I didn't get an invitation. I haven't checked my mailbox lately," he cheekily added.

The 2017 Emmys marked the Scary Movie star' first public appearance since announcing her split from her husband of eight years in August. The former couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and married in July 2009 and share a 5-year-old son, Jack together. Pratt and Faris announced on their social media accounts on 6 August that they were legally separating.

The statement reads, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another," it concluded.