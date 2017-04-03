The top WWE superstars stepped in the squared circle for the entertainment company's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year, which took place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (2 April). The Showcase of the Immortals did not disappoint as the wrestlers left fans wanting for more.
The WWE did everything to make WrestlMania 33 a success. The nine-time WWE tag team champion The Hardy Boyz made their return – who till recently were the hottest free agent in pro-wrestling scene. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar squared off in a rematch for the Universal Championship. This was Goldberg's last fight in his second run with the company.
Added to this, John Cena proposed to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella in the ring after the tag team duo's fight with The Miz and Maryse. Click here for the complete WrestleMania 33 results:
With that said, let us take a look at the best highlights from the event in pictures: