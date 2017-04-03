The top WWE superstars stepped in the squared circle for the entertainment company's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year, which took place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (2 April). The Showcase of the Immortals did not disappoint as the wrestlers left fans wanting for more.

The WWE did everything to make WrestlMania 33 a success. The nine-time WWE tag team champion The Hardy Boyz made their return – who till recently were the hottest free agent in pro-wrestling scene. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar squared off in a rematch for the Universal Championship. This was Goldberg's last fight in his second run with the company.

Added to this, John Cena proposed to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella in the ring after the tag team duo's fight with The Miz and Maryse. Click here for the complete WrestleMania 33 results:

With that said, let us take a look at the best highlights from the event in pictures:

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship)

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton (WWE World Championship)

Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship)

The Hardy Boyz vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

Neville vs Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax vs Bayley (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs Carmella vs Natalya vs Mickie James vs Becky Lynch vs Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

4th Annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal