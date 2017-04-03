Close
The biggest WWE superstars in the ring IBTimes UK

The top WWE superstars stepped in the squared circle for the entertainment company's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year, which took place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (2 April). The Showcase of the Immortals did not disappoint as the wrestlers left fans wanting for more.

The WWE did everything to make WrestlMania 33 a success. The nine-time WWE tag team champion The Hardy Boyz made their return – who till recently were the hottest free agent in pro-wrestling scene. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar squared off in a rematch for the Universal Championship. This was Goldberg's last fight in his second run with the company.

Added to this, John Cena proposed to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella in the ring after the tag team duo's fight with The Miz and Maryse. Click here for the complete WrestleMania 33 results:

With that said, let us take a look at the best highlights from the event in pictures:

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship)

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar
WWE.com
Brock lesnar vs Goldberg
WWE.com
Brock lesnar vs Goldberg
WWE.com

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton (WWE World Championship)

Bray Wyatt
WWE.com
Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
WWE.com

Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Dean Ambrose
WWE.com
Dean Ambrose
WWE.com

Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship)

Chris Jericho
WWE.com
Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens
WWE.com

The Hardy Boyz vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Hardy Boyz
WWE.com
Hardy Boyz
WWE.com

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

AJ Styles
WWE.com
Shane McMahon
WWE.com

Neville vs Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Neville
WWE.com
Neville
WWE.com

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

John Cena
John Cena and Nikki BellaWWE.com
John Cena
WWE.com

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax vs Bayley (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

Charlotte Flair
WWE.com

Alexa Bliss vs Carmella vs Natalya vs Mickie James vs Becky Lynch vs Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss
WWE.com
WWE
WWE.com

4th Annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

4th Annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
WWE.com