The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw some exciting matches aired from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Tuesday (21 February). In the main card, 10 superstars squared off for the number one contender's spot in a World Championship Battle Royal match, while in another fight Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch clashed for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The show kicked off with the blue brand's general manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown women's champion, Naomi. Bryan told Naomi that she has to relinquish her title because she cannot defend it in the next thirty days due to her injury. Naomi gave the title to Bryan and said she will win it when she comes back from her injury.

Alexa Bliss entered and said all she wanted for the past few weeks was her rematch but with the title now vacant, she offered to become the champion once again without a fight. Bliss was the champion before Naomi. Bryan was not impressed with Bliss' idea, so he came up with his own. He announced a title fight between Bliss and Becky Lynch.

Check out SmackDown Live match results:

(WWE Championship #1 Contender's Battle Royal)

AJ Styles, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena, Kalisto, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley and the Miz squared off for the number one contender's spot in the World Championship Battle Royal at Fastlane 2017. The match ended in a draw and a winner will be determined next week.

Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss won the SmackDown Women's Championship with a schoolboy pin on Becky Lynch.

American Alpha (Chad Gable and Jason Jordan) vs Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze)

American Alpha won with Ode to the Steiners on Fandango.

Natalya vs Nikki Bella (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

Natalya won with a lateral press on Nikki Bella.