South Korea's Lotte Duty Free website reportedly crashed earlier today (2 March) due to a DDoS attack, which company officials believe was the work of Chinese hackers. The cyberattack reportedly comes amid rising tensions between Seoul and Beijing over South Korea's recent deployment of a US missile defence system.

An official with Lotte, on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the duty free site has been down since noon (3am GMT). The alleged DDoS attack comes just days after a Lotte Group affiliate approved a land swap deal for Thaad deployment, despite strong objections from China.

According to local reports, Lotte department stores in certain parts of China were allegedly found to be completely deserted, after a Chinese tabloid allegedly published an article calling for a ban on Lotte.

China's Xinhua news agency said in a commentary piece on 27 February that China "did not welcome this kind of Lotte.

"Chinese consumers can absolutely say no to this kind of company and their goods based on considerations of 'national security'," it said.

At the time of writing, the Lotte website remains inaccessible. The firm is yet to make an official statement on the matter.