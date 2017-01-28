The widow of actor Sir John Hurt has paid tribute to her late husband after he died of pancreatic cancer age 77.

Anwen Hurt revealed that the beloved star died at his home in Norfolk on Wednesday (January 27).

Praising him, she confessed it would be "a strange world without him".

She said: "John was the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with the greatest of hearts and the most generosity of spirit.

"He touched all our lives with joy and magic and it will be a strange world without him."

Married four times, he is also survived by two sons from his third marriage to Jo Dalton.

Sir John first revealed his cancer battle back in 2015.

The prolific performer appeared in 120 films over six decades, including turns in Watership Down (1978), Alien (1979) , and the Harry Potter films.

He also received Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Midnight Express (1978) and Best Actor in recognition of his portrayal in The Elephant Man (1980).

Sir John was recognised for his contribution to British cinema in 2012 with a Bafta lifetime achievement award.

He was knighted by the Queen for services to drama at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2015.

Many friends and colleagues from the entertainment world rushed to social media to share their own tributes.

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books on which the films were based, said of his passing: "So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends," she added on Twitter.

TV presenter and writer Stephen Fry said: "Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost John Hurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man and great from of Norfolk and NCFC."

While actor Chris Evans described his Snowpiercer co-star as "one of the most powerful, giving, and effortlessly real actors I've ever worked with. Remarkable human being. You will be missed."