As many as six people, including a child, are still alive in the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy, which was buried by an avalanche on 19 January.

The firefighters have been in touch with the six people, who are still trapped under rubble and snow, Italian news agency Ansa reported. A helicopter is on its way to support the rescue operations that have been continuing tirelessly throughout the night, at subzero temperatures, in the hope of finding the 30 people – including at least four children – feared missing in the avalanche.

Dogs have been deployed to help rescuers identify survivors. "We need to dig for more than four or five metres before getting to the ground", said Matteo Gasparini of the alpine rescue service, as quoted by Ansa. Rescuers from northern Italy have been dispatched to help in the operations as bulldozers are busy clearing the mountain roads leading to the hotel.

Four people have so far been confirmed dead. The police is treating the case as "manslaughter" and is investigating the viability of the emergency plans local government had set up in the area. According to the Corriere della Sera, the earthquakes that shook the region on 18 January had prompted fears for an avalanche among the hotel residents, who had reportedly packed and were ready to leave.

They couldn't, because the snowplough needed to free the roads had not been dispatched. The hotel director Marco Del Rosso told the newspaper: "By 3pm they were ready with their luggage, they had checked-out, but the snowplough did not come, it had been postponed until 7pm." Del Rosso's uncle Roberto, the hotel owner, is among the people missing.