It has been one tumultuous month for reality TV couple Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, who had to deal with cheating allegations and some relationship woes. Although the Teen Mom OG star dismissed rumours regarding her fiance with the results of a lie detector test, her latest tweet has sparked fears of a breakup yet again.

Portwood fuelled split rumours with a cryptic tweet that she shared with her followers last week. "Ready to move forward and be the woman I've always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now," the 27-year-old reality star wrote on Twitter.

Ready to move forward and be the woman I've always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 30, 2017

No sooner had Portwood shared the tweet than concerned fans began speculating if the Teen Mom had dumped her much older fiancé for good.

"Omg i truly hope this means you kicked M to the curb. If so, bravo! You can only go up from there!" a fan wrote, while a second user wrote, "If you stick with Matt, you'll never be the woman you strive to be. I hope you realize that before anymore damage is done. He's bad for you."

"Hope this means Matt is no longer an option and you're also choosing to turn down the porn offer. You have so much to offer. Don't waste it," another fan wrote addressing the recent chatter about Portwood's interest in making a sex tape.

The flurry of supportive comments on Portwood's wall continued as many commended the MTV star on taking a final step. "I think if u left Matt it'd be. A good thing. The comments he said to the film crew were not appropriate. I think u would be better off alone," a fan commented on her post.

Although Portwood didn't follow up with any more cryptic posts or clear the air on the fresh round of breakup rumours, reports claim that Baier's Instagram picture seemingly dismissed the speculation. The 46-year-old allegedly shared a picture of him kissing Portwood during an exotic getaway to put the split talks to rest.

While this is not the first time that the two have fuelled breakup speculations, an insider claims that the couple are still trying to work things out.

"Matt and Amber are still together and still living together," Us Weekly reported adding, "They're trying to work things out."

The couple, who have been dating for over two years, got engaged in March 2015 but have been delaying their much-anticipated nuptials.