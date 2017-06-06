An Islamic centre in South London was vandalised just hours after the London Bridge terror attacks, police have said.

The perpetrator sprayed "Terrorize [sic] your own country!" in black paint on the side of the Sutton Islamic Centre on Sunday morning (4 June).

Images of the graffiti posted on social media also showed the message "Go Away" sprayed on the side of the building.

The Islamic Centre, in Oakhill Road, had no connection with the three perpetrators who carried out the attack on Saturday night.

The graffiti has now been removed, the Islamic Centre's imam said.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "Police in Sutton have completed a report for racially aggravated criminal damage after a mosque in Oakhill Hill was daubed with Islamophobic graffiti on 4 June.

"No arrests have been made. Reassurance patrols are taking place throughout the borough."

It comes after the anti-Islam graffiti "Muslim Cowards" was sprayed on the side of a mosque in Stockton-on-Tees, North Yorkshire.

The vandalism, which was first spotted on Monday morning, was criticised by Cleveland Police as "completely unacceptable". Officers are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Another incident on Sunday in Newcastle saw people on social media threaten to burn down the home of a Muslim resident after mistaking a flag used to celebrate Ramadan for one adopted by the terror group Isis.

Saturday's attack, which left seven dead and 48 injured, saw a van plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before the assailants knifed people in nearby Borough Market.

A number of Muslim community groups and mosques across the country have condemned the attack, with more than 130 imams and other religious leaders refusing to perform an Islamic burial for the three dead attackers.

Harun Khan, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said: "I am appalled and angered by the terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, in my home city. These acts of violence were truly shocking and I condemn them in the strongest terms.

"Muslims everywhere are outraged and disgusted at these cowards who once again have destroyed the lives of our fellow Britons. That this should happen in this month of Ramadan, when many Muslims were praying and fasting only goes to show that these people respect neither life nor faith."