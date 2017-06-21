Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from the troubled ride-sharing company following months of scandals and controversies. Kalanick had recently taken an indefinite leave of absence to grieve the death of his mother and to work on himself.

The New York Times has reported that a group of major Uber investors' demanded that Kalanick immediately step down from the post on Tuesday (20 June). The report, citing people with knowledge of the situation, said investors included venture capital firm Benchmark, one of Uber's biggest shareholders that also has one of its partners Bill Gurley on the company's board.

First Round Capital, Menlo Ventures, Fidelity Investments and Lowercase Capital, which collectively own over a quarter of Uber's stock, were also included.

In a letter delivered to Kalanick while he was in Chicago titled "Moving Uber Forward," the investors said the company needed an immediate change in leadership. After discussing with one Uber board member and some of the firm's investors, Kalanick agreed to step down from the company he founded in 2009.

The 40-year-old will reportedly remain on the company's board of directors.

"I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," Kalanick said in a statement to NYT.

The letter also called on Uber to immediately hire an experienced chief financial officer and improve oversight of the firm's board by having "truly independent directors" fill two of the three empty board positions. It also asked that Kalanick support the board's search committee for Uber's new CEO.

The news comes after months of controversies for Uber including allegations of sexual harassment that triggered internal investigations, a high-profile lawsuit from Waymo and a federal inquiry into its secret "Greyball" tool used to deceive law enforcement.

Following an investigation into Uber's toxic work culture and allegations of sexism and gender discrimination, more than 20 employees were fired.