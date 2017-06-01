Joe Rogan believes that despite the successful career of featherweight champion Jose Aldo, his loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 194 will always remain a blemish.

Aldo (25-2 record in MMA) suffered just the second loss of his career at UFC 194 in December 2015 when he lost his featherweight title to the Irishman in a shocking 13-second knockout defeat.

The Brazilian was desperate for a rematch but McGregor instead went on to face Nate Diaz twice before winning the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

As for Aldo, he had to settle for an interim featherweight title fight by defeating Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 before being reinstated as champion after McGregor was stripped of the belt.

Now set to defend his title on home turf against Max Holloway at UFC 212, Aldo has repeatedly claimed that he has moved on and is not thinking about McGregor anymore, accepting the fact that he will likely not have a chance to redeem himself against the "Notorious".

However, UFC commentator Rogan claims that despite going down as arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, the McGregor loss will always tarnish Aldo's legacy.

"Aldo's legacy and his reign is always going to be tarnished by that 13 seconds against McGregor, which is so crazy," Rogan said on his podcast. "Because you take away that fight and he's got one brutal war with Chad Mendes, where he got rocked and stunned, which is a tough fight."

"Those are like the only hard moments he's had inside the Octagon. Really other than maybe round five against Ricardo Lamas. Remember, Lamas had him down and was doing a little bit of ground and pound in the fifth round but that was like Aldo was too drained making that weight."

Aldo defends his title against Holloway at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 3 June.