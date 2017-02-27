Max Holloway has revealed he will not be one to beg for a money fight with lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

The interim featherweight champion is set to face champion Jose Aldo at UFC 212 to unify the belts in a fight between the two best in the division. Aldo, his McGregor loss withstanding, is still considered one of the best fighters of all time while Holloway is on a 10-fight winning streak.

The Hawaiian's last loss came at the hands of McGregor via unanimous decision back in 2013 and while he would love to fight the Irishman again, Holloway will not beg him to face him.

"Everyone knows who the money fight is and everyone is begging for it," Holloway said as quoted on MMAFighting. "But at the end of the day, Conor's going to fight who he wants to fight."

"So I'm not going to beg for that fight. It's just one more guy on their knees. I'm going to get my own damn money fight, and if Conor wants to fight, then let's fight."

McGregor has not fought at featherweight since defeating Aldo in December 2015, having since fought at lightweight and welterweight. Holloway, however, believes the 28-year-old could still cut weight and fight at featherweight if he wants to.

"We'll see. Everyone says, 'oh, he's too big, can't make the weight,"' he added. "I think he'll make the weight. If he really wanted to come down, we'll really see what happens."

"At the end of the day, we're professional athletes and we know how our body answers to stuff we do, and if we really wanted to do something, he's made the weight before. If he really wanted to, he could come back down for sure."

Holloway also believes McGregor knows that he is currently the best featherweight in the world.

"He knows if he ever comes back to 45, he knows who is his toughest fight down here," the 25-year-old explained. "He can some see me when he's ready. Other than that it is what it is."

"If the fight happens it happens. I'm not going to beg, he's going to choose who he wants to fight. I'm not going to beg, you just look like another crybaby looking for a handout."