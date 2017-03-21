Tony Ferguson is the latest UFC fighter who believes Conor McGregor stands no chance against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing fight.

McGregor and Mayweather have been trying to reach an agreement to arrange their super fight for a few months now, with UFC president Dana White revealing recently that he sees the fight happening.

Ferguson was scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim lightweight title, but the latter pulled out of the fight. With the latest instance being the third time a fight between the pair had not come to fruition, Ferguson quickly moved on to McGregor's championship.

"El Cucuy" also weighed in on McGregor's chances of defeating Mayweather and stated that the Irishman would have a hard time in the ring.

"No way [does McGregor have a chance]," Ferguson said as quoted on MMAFighting. "Floyd's just a different animal. No, I mean if he's all about business and being a punk he needs to vacate that belt but, I don't know. If you want to box, let's go. I'll box you. That dude would get eaten up on his feet."

Ferguson, who is on a nine-fight winning streak, also feels he fully deserves a title shot at McGregor's lightweight belt, adding that the 28-year-old does not want to fight him.

"Well, why not?" Ferguson added. "I mean, literally I was just fighting for the [interim] belt. I feel like I am a legit contender, I've got nine wins in a row, I've got X amount of performance [of the night] victories."

"Really, I've been putting in some work. I feel like I deserve it. What am I going to do. I'm just going to boom boom, banging through these dudes, man. And just keep knocking them out and finishing them. I've had it in my head I need a knockout. So if you guys want to see somebody get knocked out, let's go."

"That dude [McGregor] doesn't want to fight me directly. Conor knows exactly what he's up against, and he knows I'm a force to be reckoned with. He can't talk his way through this one. And the same thing with Nate [Diaz]. It's a different scale with me," the 33-year-old said.