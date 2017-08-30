Roger Federer survived a spirited performance from Frances Tiafoe to win his opening match of the US Open on Tuesday (29 August).

With the contest going all the way to the fifth set, it was the 19-time Grand Slam champion who eventually emerged victorious, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Despite a slow start resulting in the Swiss ace getting broken in the first set, Federer took the lead and looked set to win the match in the fourth set.

However, Tiafoe impressively fought back to take the tie to the fifth and final set. Federer took the lead once again as he was up 5-2, however, the 19-year-old did not give up as it looked like another upset might have been brewing as he brought the score back to 5-4.

In the end, the 36-year-old prevailed after some unforced errors from Tiafoe in the final game to equal Andre Agassi for second-most wins in the US Open with 79.

Having defeated Tiafoe earlier in the season during the Miami Open, Federer heaped praise on the young American at the time, stating that "he was going to be very good" and that was proven once again in New York.

"It was more than a test," Federer said after the victory, as quoted on ESPN. "It was a good one."

Meanwhile, world number one Rafael Nadal defeated Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 to also progress to the second round of the event.

After being taken into a tie-break in the first set, the Spaniard was able to comfortably defeat world number 85 Lajovic.

"It was tough at the beginning, he was playing well and not making many mistakes and I felt he was controlling the points too many times," Nadal said, as quoted on BBC.

"At the end of that first set it was important to get the break point back and I played a good point at 6-6, then hit a good winner to win the set. Then everything was changing.

"I need to keep improving, but the first round is never easy, there are nerves out here when you play in his amazing place. Always at the beginning you want to do it well."

Nadal will take on the young Japanese Taro Daniel or America's Tommy Paul in the second round next while Federer will face Slovakia's Blaz Kavcic or Russia's Mikhail Youzhny.