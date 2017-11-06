Jesy Nelson took to social media to reveal her "mood" by posting a racy video of herself.

The Little Mix singer has set hearts racing on Instagram with the clip, which shows her flaunting her toned figure while posing in a two-piece lingerie that she paired with a matching see-through top she used to partly cover up her body.

Letting her long curly locks flow in waves, the songstress is seen exuding plenty of sex appeal while slowly turning her head towards the camera for the perfect pose. She is seen resting on her hips, with her hands gently placed on her comfy bed.

"Mood," she wrote alongside the video she shared with her 3.4 million fans and followers, sparking a meltdown on the photo-and-video-sharing application. The clip has already garnered more than 680,000 likes.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been going crazy over Nelson's look in the video, with many calling her "queen" and "gorgeous".

A fan commented, "Why are you so hot," another put it, "Too beautiful for this world."

Someone else said, "You are so cute, you just make my day with your posts," while another admirer added, "R U tryin' to kill meh?? I just died!"

Nelson previously sent temperatures soaring by sharing a sexy photo of herself with her bandmate, Perrie Edwards, on Instagram. The duo, who along with Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock make up the all-girls singing and dancing group, is seen taking a selfie at a bowling alley.

She captioned the picture: "Bowling with this one ♥️."

"So stunning girls ," a fan said, while another added, "I love youuuu girls you are amazing love youuuuu."

"Keep being wonderful girls," a user said and another asked, "Do you go a public bowling alley or just a private one ."