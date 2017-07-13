While Floyd Mayweather may have had the edge in the first press conference in Los Angeles, there was no doubt that it was Conor McGregor who came out on top in their second meeting on Wednesday (12 July).

For their second press conference in Toronto, McGregor did not have his microphone cut off like the previous night and took advantage of it.

First leading the fans to chant "F**k the Mayweathers" repeatedly, the Irishman then attacked Showtime Sports vice president Stephen Espinoza, implying that he had a role in his microphone being cut off.

"While we're at it, f**k Showtime too," McGregor said. "You little weasel. Look at you you little f*****g weasel, I can see it in your eyes, you're a f*****g bitch."

"Cut my mic off? Cut the champ's mic off? Hell no. You f*****g weasel.

"They're trying to set me up at every turn out here. They're trying to catch me off guard. There is nothing they can do to faze me. Twenty-eight years of age, I'm getting fight checks and promoter checks. When Floyd was 28, he was on Oscar De La Hoya's undercard."

The UFC lightweight champion then spoke about how he was the underdog for his fight with Jose Aldo as well before knocking out the Brazilian in just 13 seconds.

Shortly afterwards, he mocked Mayweather's clothes, his inability to read and the backpack he was carrying which drew a huge reaction from the Toronto crowd.

"Money" retorted when it was his turn on the microphone by telling McGregor that the fans will not be fighting for him when 26 August approaches. He then attacked the 28-year-old once again for tapping out to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

"A real fighter doesn't quit," Mayweather told the crowd. "He doesn't tap out. I don't quit, I don't fold under pressure. I'm the best and I know I'm the best."

"I'm perfect, 49-0. They say I've spent my entire career running, but I've spent my entire career running to the bank.

The five-weight boxing champion then revealed an Irish flag, threatening to provoke McGregor with it before ultimately handing it to him. Mayweather concluded by embracing UFC president Dana White, mentioning how they both have money but do not need to wear suits to showcase the fact.

The trash-talking is set to continue as the world tour now heads to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday (13 July). It can be watched here.