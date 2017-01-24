Selena Gomez is reportedly happythat her former boyfriend Justin Bieber is "jealous" after kissing photos of her and The Weeknd from their intimate dinner date surfaced on 10 January.

Moreover, the Same Old Love singer is also said to be of the view that the Sorry singer doesn't really hate The Weeknd's music. On 20 January, Bieber said he didn't enjoy fellow Canadian singer's music and called it "whack".

"Selena loves the fact that her ex is jealous," a source told HollywoodLife. "She knows Justin doesn't really think The Weeknd's music is whack. Plus, The Weeknd is too mature to blink an eye at Justin's diss or anything else derogatory he has to say."

Justin Bieber has remained single despite the short-lived hook ups with a number of women since his split from Gomez. The former couple dated between 2011 in 2014.

"Selena is well aware that Justin wants what he doesn't have," the source told the website about the 22-year-old singer's romance which never seems to go the distance. "As far as she is concerned, he's missed the bus one too many times and she's only got eyes for The Weeknd."

Gomez and Bieber have not been seen together since their break up. The former couple, however, were involved in a nasty public fight when Bieber received hate comments from fans after he shared photos of his then girlfriend Sophia Richie on Instagram.

The two then blamed each other of cheating when they were a couple.