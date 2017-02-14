Bella Hadid has said that "it'll be hard for a while" as she opened up about her split from The Weeknd, with whom she parted last year.

The 20-year-old model, in an interview with Teen Vogue said, "Love hurts, but you have to pull through."

"When I love somebody, I love them with my whole heart," Hadid said and added, "It was my first breakup—or second, next to the horse—and so public."

Hadid revealed that the transition out of her relationship with the One Dance hitmaker was not as easy as people might imagine.

"As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily," she said. "It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."

As of now, Bella Hadid has not been romantically linked with anyone but her former boyfriend is said to be romancing Selena Gomez as they have been spotted together numerous times, while flaunting public display of affections.

The Same Old Love hitmaker and the rapper recently returned from their romantic Italian vacation and were spotted kissing on their date night at Los Angeles hotspot Sunset Tower.

"Selena and The Weeknd seemed to be celebrating something. He gave her a small gift before they had dinner. It was some kind of bracelet," an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.

"They were very affectionate with each other. They came in holding hands and left holding hands. A couple of times while they were eating, Selena reached over and gave him a kiss. It was very sweet and they both seemed very happy and completely into each other."

The pair was first spotted kissing on their romantic dinner date on 10 January.